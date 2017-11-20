Disabled boy’s mom battles as grant stopped

The parents of a three-year-old disabled East London boy have spoken of their struggle after his grant suddenly stopped being paid more than eight months ago.

South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says his case is under investigation.

Devern Cassels’s lower limbs do not function. He cannot walk or talk and uses a colostomy bag to relieve himself as he was born without private parts.

Devern’s heartbroken mother Chervonne Muller said: “I wish there was something I could do. He lies there all day, every day.

“Sometimes I use a pram but he doesn’t like it. He just wants to be in my arms.

“I can’t even buy nappies for him because I don’t have money. I am unemployed.

“I have visited Sassa many times – they tell me it’s under investigation, but they can’t explain to me why they are investigating him. It is heartbreaking.”

The last time Devern received his disability grant was in February, she said.

Muller said she could not look for a job because her son needed 24-hour care. She said she sometimes depends on handouts from neighbours, but struggles because her son is in desperate need of medication.