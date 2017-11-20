Disabled boy’s mom battles as grant stopped
The parents of a three-year-old disabled East London boy have spoken of their struggle after his grant suddenly stopped being paid more than eight months ago.
South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says his case is under investigation.
Devern Cassels’s lower limbs do not function. He cannot walk or talk and uses a colostomy bag to relieve himself as he was born without private parts.
Devern’s heartbroken mother Chervonne Muller said: “I wish there was something I could do. He lies there all day, every day.
“Sometimes I use a pram but he doesn’t like it. He just wants to be in my arms.
“I can’t even buy nappies for him because I don’t have money. I am unemployed.
“I have visited Sassa many times – they tell me it’s under investigation, but they can’t explain to me why they are investigating him. It is heartbreaking.”
The last time Devern received his disability grant was in February, she said.
Muller said she could not look for a job because her son needed 24-hour care. She said she sometimes depends on handouts from neighbours, but struggles because her son is in desperate need of medication.
“They said I was untraceable, that is why they stopped his grant,” Muller said.
Devern’s grandmother, Thelma Cassels, said she had also made several visits to Sassa’s local office, but her attempts also proved fruitless.
“They keep saying the matter is under investigation. I don’t know what the investigation is about. I’m under a lot of stress because the child needs medication, which we cannot afford,” she said.
Sassa spokeswoman Sandy Godlwana said: “Sassa can confirm the grant was stopped by the agency as they were investigated for one reason or another.”
She said Sassa was not allowed to provide beneficiary information to a third party, but they were willing to share information with the beneficiary.
Godlwana said last week: “The investigation will be finalised on Friday November 17. Upon authenticating the grant, backpay will be paid from the date that it has lapsed.”