Christmas Cheer drive launched

Thousands of Nelson Mandela Bay residents who are usually excluded from the festive feeling will this year experience part of the reason for the season as The Herald embarks on its annual Christmas Cheer fundraiser.

For more than a century, The Herald Christmas Cheer Fund has collected donations which are distributed to those who are in need.

Last year, about 60 000 residents from several charities received donations from the public and business which endeavoured to spread the spirit of goodwill.

The Herald Christmas Cheer Fund is Nelson Mandela Bay’s premier charity as every cent which the fund receives is allocated to the selected organisations and charities.

Donations are made to the fund by the public, industrial and commercial organisations, service and sports clubs, schools, church groups and other fundraising organisations.

The Herald chief marketing officer Justin Peel said last year the fund had managed to assist 40 charities.

“This year we will again be donating to a list of charities, spreading a sense of cheer throughout the Bay for those who are unable to provide it for themselves.

“As a newspaper entrenched in the community, it is important for us to give back to that same community to ensure we are able to contribute to that sense of belonging which accompanies the season,” Peel said.