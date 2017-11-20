Cautious optimism before big letdown

Exuberant scenes when citizens learnt of Mugabe’s expulsion from ruling Zanu-PF

“I am so happy. I am so happy‚” Zimbabwean Runyararo Nyakuda said earlier yesterday, as he learnt President Robert Mugabe had been expelled from Zimbabwe’s ruling party Zanu-PF, before the president’s late-night address to the media.

The party recalled Mugabe as the party president yesterday and gave him until midday today to resign or face parliamentary impeachment tomorrow. It also expelled his wife Grace Mugabe‚ who was set to take over from him.

Zanu-PF politician Patrick Chinamasa said yesterday that Grace had been divisive and assuming roles and powers not delegated to her office.

Mugabe’s allies Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo and Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo were also fired from the party.

Speaking from Harare‚ Nyakuda said joyously: “I do not know if anywhere else in the world‚ there are people feeling the way Zimbabweans are feeling right now. We are still excited [and] confused. I think joy is probably the best way of describing the situation.”

He said it was tough to survive under Mugabe. “Some of us have done a lot of business here or we have attempted to do our business here as Zimbabweans. We have always been stopped [from succeeding] by the situation . . . no confidence from investors‚ [and] nothing working.” Zimbabwe has about a 90% unemployment rate.

“Businesses were only working for people close to Mugabe‚” Nyakuda said. “Right now there is a sense of hope – 37 years later.”