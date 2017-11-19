Manhunt for alleged killer of two-year-old boy

The Eastern Cape Gang Investigation Unit is on the manhunt for an alleged gang member who killed a two-year-old boy and injured another teenager in Helenvale on Saturday.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a 17-year-old youth was allegedly sitting on the steps of a house in Hartbees Street, Helenvale when the suspect approached him from an open field and started shooting.

The victim ran into the street and the suspect continued firing at him.

Akiem Baartman, 2, who was playing in the street, was hit in the head by a bullet.

“The shooting at the teenager is gang-related and the police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder. The teenager was injured in the neck,” Naidu said.

Mount Road cluster commander Major General Funeka Siganga condemned the attack.

“All means possible will be used to thoroughly investigate this case and bring the culprit to book,” Siganga said.

Police are appealing to the communities to work with them by reporting the whereabouts of the suspect.

Information may be communicated anonymously to the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. All information is treated as strictly confidential. ​