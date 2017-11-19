Farming family in dispute with owner
A struggling smallscale farming family say they and their 21 cattle are being imprisoned in a space smaller than a rugby field by the owner of a surrounding game farm.
The Mbondi family, who are former farm workers and have lived on the farm in Chintsa East for 70 years, said farmer Chris Trollip who arrived 10 years ago, had hemmed them in with an electric fence.
They said 13 of their cattle had died from starvation, and one had been shot dead because it had been grazing outside the family’s demarcated space.
“It is like we are living in jail,” Mnkamntu Gadini, 89, said.
She said previous farmers who lived on the farm had had no problem with the Mbondi family.
Trollip said the farm belonged to him and the Mbondi family should not complain as they were living on his land rent-free.
Responding to the claim that the Mbondi’s cattle were not allowed to graze and were dying because they lacked water or a camp for grazing, and that the only dam was fenced and denied to them, Trollip said: “At the time that we fenced this area, there were no cattle here. They were all in Chintsa. They only returned them (to the farm) when I fenced this for my buck.”
Minister Gugile Nkwinti’s spokesman, Mtobeli Mxotwa said: “The minister is prioritising the Chintsa family case and we will follow up and speak to the family and hear what is happening and how long they’ve been on that farm and all the other details.”