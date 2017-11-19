Farming family in dispute with owner

A struggling smallscale farming family say they and their 21 cattle are being imprisoned in a space smaller than a rugby field by the owner of a surrounding game farm.

The Mbondi family, who are former farm workers and have lived on the farm in Chintsa East for 70 years, said farmer Chris Trollip who arrived 10 years ago, had hemmed them in with an electric fence.

They said 13 of their cattle had died from starvation, and one had been shot dead because it had been grazing outside the family’s demarcated space.

“It is like we are living in jail,” Mnkamntu Gadini, 89, said.