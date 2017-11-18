Property market holding its own

“Semigration to the Garden Route is a result of good property offerings in price, together with lifestyle living. This has accelerated interest in the region from Knysna and Plettenberg Bay to George and Mossel Bay,” Golding said.

One of the big ongoing trends Golding highlighted was that of “semigration”.

He also pointed out that, amid political uncertainty, the economic situation would remain in a “holding pattern” at least until next month’s ANC elective conference.

South Africa’s residential property market had held up surprisingly well considering it had been a tumultuous year on many fronts, Pam Golding Property (PGP) group chief executive Dr Andrew Golding said in Cape Town at the group’s annual presentation on movement in the industry.

But, while the Bay has had its share of water woes, many buyers are not ready to give up on pools altogether, opting for properties with smaller pools and water-wise gardens instead, according to a local property expert.

Greta Daniel, PGP’s national head of franchise services who oversees several franchises in this area, said Gauteng buyers who in recent years might have relocated to the Cape or KwaZulu-Natal, whether for a lifestyle change or to retire, were now once again starting to choose the Garden Route.

The estate living trend is also set to continue, with at least one in 10 South Africans now choosing to live in gated communities.

“There are nearly 7 000 estates with 355 000 active residential properties valued at R800-billion in South Africa,” Golding said.

Fancourt on the Garden Route remained a success story with nearly half the current owners having had their properties for 11 or more years, Golding said.

“Now, in the first residential release in more than a decade, a new phase, Noem Noem, is being brought to market.”

This phase would comprise 45 vacant stands starting from R1.2-million and launching next month, he said.

Port Elizabeth franchisee Ian Olivier has seen an increase in interest and sales in eco-estates in the Bay over the past year, citing the Royalston wildlife estate as one example.

Olivier said while sectional title properties such as townhouse complexes and apartments remained popular, many Bay buyers were now considering estates as they offered better security and quality of life.

Olivier set a new record for residential property in the Bay in March, when he sold a 750m² luxury home at Providence Place, an estate on Old Seaview Road, for R16-million.

With regard to the impact of the drought, Olivier said, unlike in Cape Town, buyers in Nelson Mandela Bay were still choosing homes with pools, but smaller pools were becoming more sought-after.

“And, while establishing a water-wise garden can be expensive, a home that already comes with one is definitely becoming more appealing to buyers.”

Another trend Olivier has noted this year is that the lending climate for first-time buyers has improved, with easier access to “100% bonds” than in the preceding two years.

Year-on-year approval rates for 100% bond applications improved nationally to 71.3%, Golding said.

“The market has remained stable in the Eastern Cape, particularly in the hubs of industry in East London and Port Elizabeth, with the latter in particular developing as a metro of choice under its current management and with Coega gaining traction,” he said.

In terms of house price growth, the Bay had outperformed interior metros by a considerable margin in late-2016 and early-2017, but this was starting to lose momentum, Golding said.