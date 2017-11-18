Police track down PE rape suspect
A 38-year-old man, wanted on rape charges since September, was arrested in Pickering Street, Newton Park, on Thursday after his employer told the police where he was.
Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the man was wanted on rape charges after an attack on a 34-year-old woman in Missionvale in September.
She said the woman had been raped after the suspect allegedly prevented her from leaving a house where she was visiting a friend.
Janse van Rensburg said a detective from the Family Services, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in the police had received information that the man was working in Newton Park.
“His employer then confirmed to the police where he was.”
She said the man had tried running away but had been apprehended in Pickering Street and arrested by members of the flying squad.