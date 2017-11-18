Police track down PE rape suspect

A 38-year-old man, wanted on rape charges since September, was arrested in Pickering Street, Newton Park, on Thursday after his employer told the police where he was.

Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the man was wanted on rape charges after an attack on a 34-year-old woman in Missionvale in September.

She said the woman had been raped after the suspect allegedly prevented her from leaving a house where she was visiting a friend.