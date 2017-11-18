New hope brews at Magwa Tea Estate

Since it first began operating in the 1960s, the estate has been synonymous with mismanagement and labour unrest. But when workers gathered this week for the harvest, hope for better times hung as thick as the fog over the fields, writes Odette Parfitt

When the clock struck 7am on Tuesday, Gqaleleni Makhubalo stood at the ready in the fog-shrouded fields of the Magwa Tea Estate in Lusikisiki.

All around her, the sound of snipping echoed as other women and men began harvesting the tea leaves on which their livelihood depends. For 30 years, Magwa has been Makhubalo’s home, but it has also been the only lifeline for her and the three children who depend on the wages she brings home. Like many of her colleagues who have worked as pickers for decades and are responsible for delivering 40kg of leaves each day, the 57-year-old depends on the success of the estate at least as much as its owners. “I started working here in 1987 when I was 27,” Makhubalo said, pausing with a pair of scissors in her hand. She has now been at work for 45 minutes, and the basket on her back is nearly full of leaves. “I work from 7am to 4pm, and my three children are dependent on me.” But Makhubalo really struggled in 2011, when well-documented labour unrest at the tea estate reached breaking point and violence erupted between workers and management. “It was a terrible situation,” she said. “I was drowning in debt because I was building a house when the problems started. “It is much better now, because we used to work without getting paid. Now at least when month-end comes, we gain something.” She is still paying off debts to contractors to finish her house. “Because of [the debt], I don’t yet have the opportunity to buy what I like or eat the food I want to eat.” Still, there is hardly any trace of apprehension of what happened in 2011 as the workers walk through the fields with full baskets for the first weigh-in of the day. A work song starts at the front of the procession and ripples through the workforce as they stroll hand-in-hand. As one of the managers of the pickers since 1984, Edson Mtshixa has seen the spirits of the workforce change first-hand – and as “one of the managers who ran away” when violence erupted years ago, the new optimism is all too clear for him.

“That was not a good time for any manager,” Mtshixa said. “We had to leave the estate for our own safety. “We have suffered, but we are not suffering now. The union and the workers understand that the violence didn’t help anyone, and they want to close the gap by working together. “There have been ups and downs, but you can smell it in the air . . . change is coming.” And this change seems to be the word on everyone’s lips after rural development and agrarian reform MEC Mlibo Qoboshiyane announced his ambitions earlier this week to leave behind the estate’s past – blemished by mismanagement and a collapse of production – in favour of a stronger future. For this purpose, the estate was placed under business rescue last year and the decision was made to merge the 1 803ha estate with the 400ha Majola tea estate in Port St Johns. But the work was far from done, Qoboshiyane said. “Next year, we want to see change, and change is what we expect.” With the help of private investors and a commitment of R116-million from the Treasury, Qoboshiyane hopes the estate can not only improve its tea production capabilities, but further diversify its operations. “The main intention for me is to re-industrialise and create new enterprises. Here, we’ve got a state-ofthe-art dairy for livestock; we have Magwa Falls and green production possibilities, so we have the combined agro-tourism potential. If we can master the art of this industry, we can build a beacon in the Eastern Province.” A key step in this development would be creating a balanced workforce. “There are workers here, some are older, but the area has a residue of skills because the estate has been operational for 50 years. We are tapping into that local wisdom, but at the same time we want young people from colleges and universities, people who have done crop production, to also come and liberate the community with what is happening here.” In terms of the tea estate itself, Qoboshiyane aims to establish Magwa as a local brand on its own. “We are now taking this product to Pakistan, India and China, but if we can put tea bags on this, it will be on the shelves. “We are blending tea for Joko and Lipton, but I will take this to CEOs of local retail companies to sell – and local businesses must buy local.” The factory ships its processed and refined tea to another company’s facility in Durban, where it is packaged into tea bags. The equipment required to do this locally would cost around R2-million. “We want tea bag packaging locally, to create jobs,” Qoboshiyane said. “To me, that is going to be a possibility. In the next two years, we’ll be changing this site completely.” The prospect of new machinery, particularly the tea bag equipment, is a source of great excitement for King Masangwana, who has been Magwa’s factory manager since 1995. “On technical terms, we have to improve the quality of the tea so we are on par with big industry, and this can only be done with advanced machines,” he said. “The tea bag machine will add value and assist us to sell our product to companies all over South Africa.”