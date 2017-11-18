Minister vows to end gang rule

Mbalula announces plans to bring in army and build police station for Helenvale

Helenvale was abuzz with a heavy police presence yesterday ahead of the much- anticipated address by Police Minister Fikile Mbalula, who has vowed to put an end to gang activity in the area and bring in the army to assist the police in combating crime.

“I can assure the community here that they will not be ruled by gangs, and those promoting gangsterism must know that wherever they are it is a matter of time until we find them.”

“We cannot allow people to live in a state of fear and they give up hope, where criminals rule,” he said.

“We know the difficulties that these communities go through and that you are being suffocated by gangs who manage and control communities.

The action is a bid to make the streets safer and eliminate drugs and firearms. Mbalula said it was time the people of Helenvale felt safe again.

Mbalula also announced that a police station would be built in Helenvale to further affirm police presence.

He said the army would be deployed to assist the police, who he believed were equipped and adequately trained to combat gang elements.

“We are going to come back and mobilise the rest of the community. We must isolate those criminal elements who are fighting the police on a daily basis and I can assure you that you are going to see more changes.

“We are going to bring the soldiers here, not to terrorise our people but to make the streets safe again.

“We are going to sweep this area clean, street by street, house by house, and we are going to squeeze them and make life unbearable for them so that we can take back our freedom that we fought for,” he said.

Addressing community leaders, Mbalula promised to return to Helenvale in two weeks’ time to meet with the greater community.

When, during the address, reformed gangster Julian Julies introduced himself as “the minister of gangsters”, Mbalula had him removed.

“I will not be addressed by a gangster. Get out of here, the police might be afraid of you but I am not,” Mbalula said as he instructed his personnel to remove Julies from the premises.

“I am very angry. I don’t admire gangsters, it is enough that they terrorise the community, they will not be allowed here.

“Whether he is reformed or not is none of my business but he can’t tell me to my face that he is the minister of gangsterism, what nonsense is that?”

Safety and security political head John Best said the metro had allocated a site in Bethelsdorp to build another police station to ensure a safer city.