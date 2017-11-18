Jayde: All the raw emotion

Panayiotou was the winner – tragic reality for sister

Toni Inggs had looked forward to the day her brother-in-law would be convicted of murder so that she could stand up and laugh in his face.

But, the tragic reality was that, no matter which way she looked at it, Christopher Panayiotou had won. Jayde was never coming back.

The raw emotion in Toni’s words cut through the Port Elizabeth High Court yesterday as she asked how she was possibly expected to comfort her parents when their eldest daughter had been murdered, execution-style, at the hands of her husband.

“A year ago when I decided I was going to request the opportunity to address the accused in court, the letter I had in my mind was very different to the one I will be reading today. “I thought I would stand here, pointing at the three of you, laughing as I tell you how you have all lost. “But that would have been an absolute lie. “So, I stand here today with a broken heart, a damaged life and immense anger because you have all won.”

The 28-year-old petite brunette was the only witness called by the state yesterday in aggravation of sentence. She said Panayiotou, 31, Sinethemba Nemembe, 28, and Zolani Sibeko, 35, should never be allowed to walk the streets again. “As much as I respect and appreciate the judge’s ruling, no sentence will ever put the damaged pieces of our life together. “I do not wish death on any of you because you do not deserve the peacefulness that death has to offer.” Claps and cheers from the gallery upset defence Advocate Terry Price SC, who stood up on more than one occasion to ask Judge Dayalin Chetty to intervene. When Chetty responded that the gallery was merely emotional, Price complained that he was not receiving the protection he was entitled to. Chetty had earlier requested a pre-sentence report in mitigation of sentence. Panayiotou faces a prescribed minimum sentence of life in prison. Toni said hate was an understatement of how she felt towards the three men responsible for Jayde’s death. Addressing Panayiotou, who continued to look to the ground, she said: “Jayde deserved so much more than the material things you gave her. “She begged for your love and attention and this is how you repaid her.” Toni said she had used to be brave and independent, but she now found herself memorising number plates of cars passing by, or the faces of people she met for fear that she would be the next victim. “I have lost my faith and I trust nobody. I have watched my mom and dad fall apart over and over again because of you. “How do you possibly comfort your parents when their daughter has been murdered, execution style, at the hands of her husband?” She said attending court had been a dreadful experience and it had made their anguish so much worse. “From day one my family and I were treated like the enemy. We were repeatedly disrespected by members of the defence team. We did not ask for this, we did not ask to be here.” Toni, however, commended defence attorney Peter Daubermann, who represented Nemembe and Sibeko, for his continuous professionalism. Price said afterwards that he was annoyed by the personal attack on him by Toni, when his only intention was to sympathiSe with the family’s loss. “I am only doing what the Bar Council’s Cab Rank Rule requires me to do and that is to defend my client with everything I have got.” Argument will conclude on Thursday next week before Chetty hands down sentence.