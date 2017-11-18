Gruelling case for dream team

It all started more than two-and-a-half years ago when Hawks Captain Rhynardt Swanepoel – better known as Kanna – and state advocate Marius Stander got stuck into a Bar One cake while they brooded over a murder that had captured the hearts of a nation, writes Kathryn Kimberley

No matter which way they looked at it, the only conclusion they could come to was that Jayde Panayiotou’s murder was a hit, orchestrated by her husband, Christopher.

The heartbreaking realisation quickly turned into the most gruelling investigation either had ever had to contend with.

They spent more than 2½ years in and out of court as their reputations were slated.

But, when Judge Dayalin Chetty finally delivered his guilty verdict earlier this month, the duo proved you can indeed have your cake and eat it too.

Described as the dream team, they successfully investigated and then prosecuted their first major case together in 2002, when Swanepoel and Stander secured convictions for four men responsible for a R4.6-million cash heist in Port Elizabeth.

Then, during investigations, they managed to successfully link them to four other heists across the country.

Although a serious working relationship was sparked about 15 years ago, the dynamic between the friends goes all the way back to high school when they went head-to-head on the rugby field.

While looking at them now it might be fairly obvious who the better rugby player was, Swanepoel and Stander have carried their competitive relationship over to the courtroom, where they constantly challenge each other to do better.

Head of detectives in the province Brigadier Gary McLaren said he was honoured to have worked with both men on numerous occasions during his 40 years in the SA Police Service.

He said Stander, in his opinion, was the best prosecutor in South Africa.

The two complement each other; while Stander is a strategist, Swanepoel likes to take a back seat, from where he quietly observes before making any moves.

Swanepoel does not enjoy the spotlight and always shies away from the cameras – a hard task when his cases often grab headlines.

“I must admit, I was totally off on this one,” McLaren said. “I just did not expect that a husband would have such a beautiful girl killed after being married to her for only two years.”

Leads were then followed on two men spotted withdrawing cash from an ATM machine shortly after the Uitenhage teacher’s disappearance.

“But Kanna kept telling me I am barking up the wrong tree.”

Born and bred in PE, Swanepoel joined the SAPS fresh out of school in 1985, with the intention of only remaining in the police for five years.

However, five years turned into 32 years. He started at the Algoa Park police station before being transferred to the murder and robbery unit in 1995.

In 2001, he became a serious and violent crimes warrant officer, before ultimately joining the organised crime unit in 2007, where he is still based.

Despite taking a lot of flak during the Panayiotou trial, where he was accused by the defence of being a serial liar, his colleagues said Swanepoel could never be accused of taking a short cut.

In addition, they said, he was always kind to his suspects. McLaren said even in dealing with middleman Luthando Siyoni, Swanepoel would buy him food and cooldrinks out of his own pocket.

Stander, meanwhile, joined the district division of the National Prosecuting Authority in Uitenhage in 1993. By 1994, he had worked his way up to the regional court division.

In 1996, Stander was admitted as an advocate of the high court, where his career prosecuting some of the most high-profile criminal cases in the Eastern Cape began.

In 1998, he took over the management and administration of the witness protection programme for the Eastern Cape, a function he still conducts.

The following year, he was promoted to senior state advocate.

A career highlight for him was the 2009 conviction of ponzi queen Maureen Clifford.

The team behind the conviction