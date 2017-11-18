Most Grade 4s read but don’t understand
About 58% of Grade 4 pupils in South Africa do not understand what they are reading.
So said Stellenbosch University’s economics department senior researcher Nic Spaull at the third annual Literacy Conference hosted by Volkswagen South Africa.
“The pupils cannot read for meaning in any language, which basically means when they read most of the time they do not understand what exactly they are reading,” he said.
He said the purpose of reading was to understand.
“It is a matter of trying to provide a solution to the problem and it begins with teaching teachers how to teach reading.”
The conference, themed “Reading 4 Meaning: The Building Blocks”, was held in Uitenhage at the Volkswagen People’s Pavilion Centre.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga was the key note speaker at the event.
“We benefit from the results through the work being done by VW. From the year 2015 we’ve managed to reach 4 500 libraries nationally,” she said.
Motshekga said it was important to approach community leaders who could help encourage reading at home.
“Our action plan includes increasing the number of learners in Grade 3 who can read, and improving teacher training skills programmes and the infrastructure of schools to create a lively learning environment.”
She said teaching children to read at an early age prepared them for their entire academic lives.
Volkswagen SA corporate and government affairs director Nonkqubela Maliza said the literacy programme’s goal was to ensure all pupils in Uitenhage were fully literate by the end of Grade 3.