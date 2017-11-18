Most Grade 4s read but don’t understand

About 58% of Grade 4 pupils in South Africa do not understand what they are reading.

So said Stellenbosch University’s economics department senior researcher Nic Spaull at the third annual Literacy Conference hosted by Volkswagen South Africa.

“The pupils cannot read for meaning in any language, which basically means when they read most of the time they do not understand what exactly they are reading,” he said.

He said the purpose of reading was to understand.

“It is a matter of trying to provide a solution to the problem and it begins with teaching teachers how to teach reading.”

The conference, themed “Reading 4 Meaning: The Building Blocks”, was held in Uitenhage at the Volkswagen People’s Pavilion Centre.