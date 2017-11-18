Four bodies found in Coega

The bodies of four adult males were found on Saturday morning in the bushes next to the Grassyridge gravel road in Coega.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the bodies were discovered by two passing herdsmen just before 11am looking for their cattle, and alerted police when the gruesome find was made.

“Due to the state of decomposition of the bodies, police strongly suspect that the men are the same persons that were abducted on Thursday morning shortly after midnight.

“An unknown amount of persons allegedly abducted four males at gunpoint from the home of one of the males in New Brighton and left with them in a white VW Jetta. Their ages are 21, 24, 26 and 30 years old,” Beetge said.

The four bodies found this morning need to be identified by their next of kin and the cause of death determined through an autopsy.

“It is suspected that they were murdered through stabbing and strangulation,” he added.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Robin Denston at 072 139 0241.