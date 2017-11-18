Fed-up delivery staff down tools

Vulgar language, salaries not paid on time and threats of job losses prompted the delivery staff of an online retailer to down tools in Newton Park yesterday.

The strike by 14 employees has prompted Takealot.com – which offers customers the opportunity to shop online and for their goods to be delivered straight to their door – to look into their claims against their manager as a matter of urgency.

The retailer operates its own delivery and logistics network by working with independently owned franchise partners across the country who run and manage local delivery team branches.

Newton Park is one such branch, serving the Port Elizabeth region.

The 14 employees said they had been scheduled to receive their salaries on Thursday, but when the money did not reflect in their bank accounts, they had approached branch manager Lee-Anne Johnson.

In a heated voice clip recorded by the employees, a voice which the workers allege to be that of Johnson could be heard shouting and using foul language in a heated exchange with one of the employees.

The employee informed her he had stopped along the road to urinate when he was robbed of R1 200.

In the clip, a voice is heard: “What’s your problem? You got robbed. You are the reason the salaries are f****** delayed. Have we never paid you? You don’t decide to start a strike with me. Don’t you ever f*** with me.