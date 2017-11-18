Fears unnamed streets could affect voters

New housing developments in the Eastern Cape where streets are yet to be named could hinder the newly launched Independent Electoral commission’s (IEC) address-harvesting campaign.

The campaign might also be affected by the renaming of towns in the province.

These were some of the concerns raised by representatives who attended the provincial launch at the East London International Convention Centre yesterday.

The commission is on a mission to collect addresses of people who are registered to vote after the Constitutional Court made the judgment last year that the commission must collect all available addresses.

So far more than 15 million addresses have been captured, with about three million still outstanding.

In Nelson Mandela Bay, a total of 46 220 addresses must be captured, while the Buffalo City Metro needs to collect 42 377.

While IEC commissioner Bongani Finca commended the strides that had been made, he said the number of political party representatives who had attended was a matter of concern.

Only representatives from the ANC, COPE and ACDP attended the launch.