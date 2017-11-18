Elderly PE woman arrested for dealing in dagga

An elderly Port Elizabeth woman has been arrested for dealing in dagga.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the 66-year-old suspect was arrested at her Kwazakhele home at 7pm on Friday.

“In her house 41 bompies of dagga was found, and in an outside building, eight large bags with a weight of 160kg of dagga was found.

“A further 106 dagga plants with a total weight of 22kg were found growing on the premises,” said Beetge.

The suspect is expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Meanwhile, another three suspects, aged 27, 28 and 37, were arrested after they were found in possession of 27 bompies of dagga and an extra 51g of dagga in Ikamvelihle.

They face charges of possession of dagga and are expected to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“The SA Police Service will continue to focus on illegal drugs during this festive season as it also plays a significant role in the committing of other crimes,” Beetge said.