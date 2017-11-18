24-hour charity cycle to mark Jayde’s birthday

Even after death, Jayde Panayiotou has touched the lives of people who never even met her – so much so that a local resident who claims he does not have the body for cycling will spend 24 hours on his bike in honour of the murdered teacher’s 32nd birthday.

Jayde would have celebrated her birthday on Wednesday next week.

Johan Oosthuizen, founding member of charity organisation Fuel on Wheels, plans to kick off the awareness campaign and fundraiser by climbing on his bike at 6am on Tuesday.

He will then continuously cycle the 5km block around his Aalwyn Street, Uitenhage, home until 6am the following day.

Oosthuizen, 40, said while he had not known the Uitenhage teacher, his wife had been friendly with Jayde.

“After her murder, I got to know the Inggs family and they are the most wonderful people I have ever met.”

He said charity had always been close to his heart.

Oosthuizen helped launch Fuel on Wheels two years ago, a project initially set up to raise funds for wheelchairs.

From there, they began collecting food for underprivileged schools in the Uitenhage area.