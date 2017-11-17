Tons of rubbish spewing into Swartkops

While many have welcomed the much-needed rain in Nelson Mandela Bay over the last couple of days, the Zwartkops Conservancy has had its hands full trying to combat the litter spilling into the Swartkops River.

The non-profit organisation – which has had a group of volunteers clearing the already contaminated river of plastic bottles, bread crates and other harmful substances – is irate about the almost uncontrollable amounts of litter entering through the stormwater canal from Motherwell.

Swartkops resident and Zwartkops Conservancy member Louis Beyers said the problem occurred with every rainfall.

“This is an inherited problem that persists every time it rains and our biggest problem is that the litter contaminates the water.

“We, the public, are sitting with this mess and ever since it started raining we have been trying to stop the waste from spilling into the river because the problem is bigger than just litter,” he said.

“The plastic washes up either to Redhouse River or out to sea and then the fish eat it and can’t digest it, and then people eat the fish and get sick.

“Something needs to be done.”

Beyers said the conservancy had erected a R15 000 PVC floating barrier which was supposed to keep the litter from drifting further down the river.