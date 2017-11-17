Tons of rubbish spewing into Swartkops
While many have welcomed the much-needed rain in Nelson Mandela Bay over the last couple of days, the Zwartkops Conservancy has had its hands full trying to combat the litter spilling into the Swartkops River.
The non-profit organisation – which has had a group of volunteers clearing the already contaminated river of plastic bottles, bread crates and other harmful substances – is irate about the almost uncontrollable amounts of litter entering through the stormwater canal from Motherwell.
Swartkops resident and Zwartkops Conservancy member Louis Beyers said the problem occurred with every rainfall.
“This is an inherited problem that persists every time it rains and our biggest problem is that the litter contaminates the water.
“We, the public, are sitting with this mess and ever since it started raining we have been trying to stop the waste from spilling into the river because the problem is bigger than just litter,” he said.
“The plastic washes up either to Redhouse River or out to sea and then the fish eat it and can’t digest it, and then people eat the fish and get sick.
“Something needs to be done.”
Beyers said the conservancy had erected a R15 000 PVC floating barrier which was supposed to keep the litter from drifting further down the river.
However, this proved to be inadequate as the device would drop with high or severely low tides and winds.
“We should not have to put makeshift devices in place as the canal is supposed to catch the pollution, but there is too much water pumping through.
“We need the municipality to redo this entire canal and bring engineers out here to ensure the pollution is properly taken care of.”
Zwartkops Conservancy chairman Frank Collier said: “The welcome rain has brought a most unwelcome avalanche of putrid pollution down the infamous Motherwell Canal.
“A team of Zwartkops Conservancy members have been working all week in trying conditions to stem the anticipated wave of garbage by erecting booms to prevent spillage into the mainstream of the river.
“After decades of neglect by the authorities it is past time to find a radical solution to this massive sewer polluting a river which should be the focus of a beautiful tourist destination,” he said.
Municipal spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki said he was still awaiting responses from the relevant departments.