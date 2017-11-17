Three held for attack on wheelchair-bound couple

Two sisters and a taxi driver have been arrested for allegedly robbing a wheelchair-bound couple outside their flat earlier this month.

Taxi driver Akhona Salem, 25, together with sisters, Akhona Dingela, 30, and Onesimus, 20, appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court yesterday, where they were charged with robbery and assault.

All three will remain in custody until their next court appearance.

Salem claims to be a taxi driver and to not know the sisters – despite CCTV footage showing all of them walking together.

Johan Steyn, 47, and his partner Susan Henning, 46 – both wheelchair-bound – were ambushed by two women and a man in broad daylight at the Cape Recife High School at 5.30pm about two weeks ago.

The couple are often seen riding around Summerstrand and the beachfront in their motorised wheelchairs.

Yesterday, police said the three were identified after CCTV images – from cameras at the school – went viral on social media.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the CCTV image which was publicised in the media assisted with the probe.