Schools lose out on R415m in funding

Department fails to spend portion of grant for fixing, building infrastructure in province

Needy schools in the Eastern Cape have lost hundreds of millions of rands meant to build or restore their infrastructure.

It emerged this week that the Department of Basic Education – tasked with building schools – had failed to spend R415-million of the R1.57-billion grant allocated to the province in the 2017-18 financial year.

According to the division of revenue amendment bill, the Eastern Cape was the only province that forfeited some of its budget.

The amendment bill was presented to the provincial portfolio committee on finance by the Treasury and the National Council of Provinces in Bhisho on Wednesday.

DA MPL Bobby Stevenson said the committee heard the expenditure shortfall was due to delays in appointing contractors and reappointing contractors where the services of under-performing contractors were terminated.

The committee was also told of delays in finalising the merger and rationalisation of schools.

The Accelerated Schools Infrastructure Delivery Initiative (Asidi), a government project designed to eradicate mud, inappropriate and unsafe schools across the country, blamed the weather and the terrain where the contractors worked for the delays in building.

Asidi spokesman Alfred Gumbo said it had built 136 schools in the province, but the last financial year had seen an increase in the challenges that “beset the built environment”.

“Our sites are in deep rural areas and the road networks are not always conducive to the transportation of heavy loads during rainy weather,” he said.

“Community-led disruptions of sites and on-site industrial action, as the economy continues to bite, has been a particular challenge for the programme.

“This has been compounded by poor contractor performance in instances.

“The time that is taken to terminate and replace a contractor is long because of the due process that must be followed when such cases occur and this has a marked impact on expenditure.”

Yesterday, finance portfolio committee chairman Xolile Nqatha said he had not attended Wednesday’s meeting.