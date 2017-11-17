PE mom shot dead in front of son, 22
Pair confronted by gunmen in driveway after arriving home
A young man watched in horror as his mother was gunned down in front of him in the driveway of their Sydenham home while she grappled with one of three men who had pounced on them.
Nomzamo Mongo, 51, was shot three times in the chest outside her Coventry Road home near the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday night, shortly after a neighbour had seen the men casually jogging down the street.
The shooting happened in front of Mongo’s son, Sakhe, 22, only moments after they had arrived home just before 8pm.
Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Mongo had been shot during a confrontation with one of the gunmen in what was either an intended robbery or hijacking.
“The son had left to fetch his mother from work at about 7.30pm,” she said.
“On their return home shortly before 8pm, he parked their car, a Chevy, in front of the garage door.
“He got out of the car to unlock the garage and she [Mongo] went to [close] the front gate.
“As she got to the gate, three men confronted her and forced their way into the yard.
“One of the suspects then pulled out a firearm and demanded that the son lie on the ground and surrender his car keys, which he did.”
Janse van Rensburg said while Sakhe was complying with their demands, a screaming Mongo had attempted to push one of the men.
“A struggle ensued and three shots were fired.” Mongo was hit in the chest and died at the scene. “All three suspects fled after the shooting,” Janse van Rensburg said.
Residents in the street described the family as friendly, caring and always looking out for others.
One neighbour, who did not want to be named, described the attack as quick and opportunistic.
“I was outside my house looking into my bedroom window as I had just fixed a light inside the room,” the man, 57, said.
“While I was standing there, I saw these three guys come jogging past.
“It looked like they were just having a normal jog. “I thought nothing of it until I heard screaming and the gunshots.
“The men had gone into their [the Mongos’] yard just as they arrived home.
“I did not see them go in but when I heard the screaming, I went to look.
“The next thing there were three gunshots and the three guys came running out of the yard. “I ran into my house. “The three ran up the road then ran back towards the house as if they wanted to go back for a second time.
“Something must have scared them and they turned around and disappeared.”
The neighbour said he ran across the road to investigate and saw Mongo lying in the driveway and Sakhe calling for help.
“It was too late by then. She had been shot three times in the chest,” he said.
“I do not understand why they did not attack me standing outside – why did they go for them?”
Sakhe declined to be interviewed.
“We are all still in shock,” he said.
Police are investigating a case of murder and attempted robbery.