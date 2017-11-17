PE mom shot dead in front of son, 22

Pair confronted by gunmen in driveway after arriving home

A young man watched in horror as his mother was gunned down in front of him in the driveway of their Sydenham home while she grappled with one of three men who had pounced on them.

Nomzamo Mongo, 51, was shot three times in the chest outside her Coventry Road home near the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday night, shortly after a neighbour had seen the men casually jogging down the street.

The shooting happened in front of Mongo’s son, Sakhe, 22, only moments after they had arrived home just before 8pm.

Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Mongo had been shot during a confrontation with one of the gunmen in what was either an intended robbery or hijacking.

“The son had left to fetch his mother from work at about 7.30pm,” she said.

“On their return home shortly before 8pm, he parked their car, a Chevy, in front of the garage door.

“He got out of the car to unlock the garage and she [Mongo] went to [close] the front gate.

“As she got to the gate, three men confronted her and forced their way into the yard.

“One of the suspects then pulled out a firearm and demanded that the son lie on the ground and surrender his car keys, which he did.”

Janse van Rensburg said while Sakhe was complying with their demands, a screaming Mongo had attempted to push one of the men.

“A struggle ensued and three shots were fired.” Mongo was hit in the chest and died at the scene. “All three suspects fled after the shooting,” Janse van Rensburg said.

Residents in the street described the family as friendly, caring and always looking out for others.