Panayiotou sentencing to start
Sentence proceedings will commence in the Port Elizabeth High Court today as convicted wife killer Christopher Panayiotou’s lawyers try to convince the judge to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life in prison.
The onus now rests on defence advocate Terry Price SC and attorney Peter Daubermann to put forward substantial and compelling mitigating factors.
It is understood that Price will ask for a pre-sentencing report for the Port Elizabeth businessman.
Earlier this month, Panayiotou and hitman Sinethemba Nemembe were convicted of his wife, Jayde’s, premeditated murder in April 2015, while co-accused Zolani Sibeko was found guilty of conspiracy to murder.
State advocate Marius Stander will have an opportunity first to address the court in aggravation of sentence, as he calls witnesses and leads evidence in a bid to convince Judge Dayalin Chetty to pass the harshest possible sanctions on Panayiotou, Nemembe and Sibeko.
The defence will then respond with the even tougher job of trying to convince Chetty that substantial and compelling mitigating circumstances exist.
In September last year, Chetty sentenced three men behind the execution of state witnesses to life behind bars.