No end in sight for drought despite rain

Flowing dams false hope

Hopes of significant drought relief have been all but dashed despite substantial rainfall in Nelson Mandela Bay and the surrounding regions over the past few days.

The welcome rains have been good for water tanks and gardens and will save farmers irrigation costs – but indications are that dam levels will rise only marginally.

Expectations rose yesterday when the rain began afresh, pouring down through much of the morning, with a Herald photographer taking snaps of water flowing over the wall of the Loerie Dam into the Gamtoos River.

But while the metro is increasing extraction from the Loerie, its relatively tiny capacity compared with the still very low main supply dams means water shortages will continue to bite, Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki has warned.

The Loerie Dam is fed by the short Loeriespruit and Berg rivers and water is also fed down from the much larger Kouga Dam via a canal system.

Some of the Kouga Dam’s water is portioned off for the towns of Hankey and Patensie, and Gamtoos farmers.

The rest goes into the Loerie to be distributed to the metro after being pumped to the Thornhill Reservoir and then gravity-fed to the Chelsea Reservoir.

But the Kouga Dam is at present feeding nothing down to the Loerie.

Despite this week’s rain, the level of the Kouga was still only 11%, Gamtoos Irrigation Board chief executive Pierre Joubert said yesterday.

“The Kouga Dam is still critically low,” he said.

“We are releasing enough to supply Patensie and Hankey, and that’s it.

“The overflow from Loerie that you are seeing is the water that was collected in their own little catchment.”

The Gamtoos Valley was very wet and farmers had been able to save on irrigation costs, but once the present rains dried up, their curtailed supply from the Kouga Dam – presently reduced to 40% of the normal allocation – would once again kick in, Joubert said.

“It’s tough times in the Gamtoos.”

He said an earlier report that water was flowing into the Kouga Dam at a rate of 5m³ per second was, unfortunately, nothing to get excited about.

“This reading was measured 30km above the dam so it’s not in the dam yet.

“Also, 5m³ per second is almost nothing. It may raise the level of the dam by 1% or 2%, but the level is at 11% – critically low.

“Really, we need a flood.”

Mniki said the metro’s bulk water team was doing everything possible to capitalise on the rainfall.

“The metro is maximising the use of the Loerie Dam while reducing the demand from its other sources.” But the situation was still dire. “We urge people to use water sparingly,” he said.

It takes about two days for all the rainfall run-off to enter the Kromme and Kouga rivers and the full impact on the levels of the metro’s four main supply dams would only be known then, Mniki said.

The levels yesterday before this new assessment were: Kouga 11.09%, Churchill 14.61%, Impofu 49.75% and Groendal 51.8%, with a total combined capacity of 28.69%.

In the metro, meanwhile, some Kwazakhele families were still battling localised flooding yesterday.

The Yamile family of five adults and six children were trying to drain their flooded home in the Church Village informal settlement.

Twin sisters Andisiwe and Andiswa Yamile, 26, said life was hard and the hard downpours had compounded their miseries.