Aaliyah bullet casings same as Berry hit

Bullet casings found at the scene where a 12-year-old girl was shot dead match one of those discovered where a notorious gang boss was gunned down just over a month earlier, the Port Elizabeth High Court heard yesterday.

Testifying in the murder trial of Aaliyah Tee, 12, Warrant Officer Yolandi Schoeman, of the police’s ballistic unit, said three bullet casings found where the girl was shot had the same characteristics as one found where Donovan “Staal” Berry was killed.

Aaliyah’s parents, Candice and Edmund, witnessed that shooting. Both are in protective custody.

“[The bullets] were fired from the same firearm,” Schoeman said.

Casings from two different firearms were found in the Barberry Street, Bethelsdorp, house where Aaliyah was killed, on June 7 last year, she said.

Deon Harmse, 24, and Nealon Redhouse, 18, are accused of forcing their way into the Tees home, claiming to be policemen, before opening fire on the family.