Aaliyah bullet casings same as Berry hit
Bullet casings found at the scene where a 12-year-old girl was shot dead match one of those discovered where a notorious gang boss was gunned down just over a month earlier, the Port Elizabeth High Court heard yesterday.
Testifying in the murder trial of Aaliyah Tee, 12, Warrant Officer Yolandi Schoeman, of the police’s ballistic unit, said three bullet casings found where the girl was shot had the same characteristics as one found where Donovan “Staal” Berry was killed.
Aaliyah’s parents, Candice and Edmund, witnessed that shooting. Both are in protective custody.
“[The bullets] were fired from the same firearm,” Schoeman said.
Casings from two different firearms were found in the Barberry Street, Bethelsdorp, house where Aaliyah was killed, on June 7 last year, she said.
Deon Harmse, 24, and Nealon Redhouse, 18, are accused of forcing their way into the Tees home, claiming to be policemen, before opening fire on the family.
They face numerous charges, including murder, attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
At the court proceedings, Redhouse, the son of the Tee’s neighbour and believed to be the man who shot Aaliyah, removed his hoodie and sat in the dock with a T-shirt with the words “only God can judge me” emblazoned on the back.
Earlier, the court heard that Grade 7 Strelitzia Primary School pupil Aaliyah was shot in the back of the head and thigh, while huddled over a toilet in the bathroom with her mother, Candice.
Police Warrant Officer Phillip Bekker, of the crime scene investigation unit, said the most likely possibility was that Aaliyah was sitting on the toilet facing the back wall while her mother knelt, trying to shield her daughter from the attackers.
“The most direct evidence is that the bullet entered from the back of the head [and] exited through the cheek,” he said.
Bekker, who had worked at the scene on the night of the murder, said of 25 fingerprints lifted there, none matched either of the accused’s prints.
Warrant Officer Lambertus Blom – who held a photo identity parade with Edmund Tee while he was in hospital after the attack on his home – said he had positively identified Redhouse and Harmse.