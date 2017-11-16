President Jacob Zuma says his cabinet reshuffles are his own prerogative and anyone wanting to know the process should win elections themselves.

Zuma was answering questions in the National Council of Provinces.

He was asked by DA member Johan Londt about his decision to remove Pravin Gordhan as finance minister.

He responded that Section 91 of the Constitution allowed him to appoint and remove members of cabinet and he did so “after careful consideration”.

He said the decision was the subject of “careful consideration”.

In a supplementary question‚ Londt asked whether‚ in his next cabinet reshuffle‚ he had appointed David Mahlobo as energy minister to “rush through the nuclear deal”.

Zuma responded that “the changing of a minister is the prerogative of the president and the reasons are not necessarily to be known by people. If you want to know‚ win elections and have a government.”

Asked whether he intended to release the record of his decision‚ Zuma sounded puzzled and asked “what record do I have that I have not released? The decision I took is the record.”

The IFP’s Mntomuhle Khawula said the decision to fire Blade Nzimande as higher education minister despite his achievements “defies logic” but Zuma said “there is no decision the president has taken that has defied logic. Not a single one.”