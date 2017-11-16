Zimbabwe on edge
The day started with reports of shots being fired outside Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe’s house, and ended with a Southern African Development Community delegation hastily leaving for Harare in an attempt to stop an audacious and carefully coordinated coup attempt from succeeding.
What transpired from early yesterday had all the features of a coup, yet Zimbabwe’s army boss refused to call it that.
Mugabe was safe, Major-General Sibusiso Moyo said on television (the Zimbabwean State Broadcaster, now controlled by the army), insisting that it was not a military takeover, as armoured vehicles and troops rolled into the capital.
“We are only targeting criminals around him [Mugabe],” he said.
Later reports suggested Mugabe, who has been president of Zimbabwe since 1987 and recently fired his vice-president Emmerson “The Crocodile” Mnangagwa, was under house arrest.
In his first contact with the outside world since the takeover, Mugabe spoke by telephone to President Jacob Zuma, yesterday and told him he was confined to his home but fine, the Presidency said.
Zuma said that he, in his capacity as Southern African Development Community head, had sent Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and State Security Minister Bongani Bongo to meet Mugabe and the members of the Zimbabwean Defence Force.
There was no official word on Mugabe’s wife, Grace, who apparently convinced her husband to get rid of Mnangagwa.
But it was speculated she had fled via Namibia to the Far East – avoiding South Africa because of her legal woes here.
The military is said to have detained Finance Minister Ignatious Chombo, Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere and Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo, key allies of Mugabe.
Kudzai Chipanga‚ the Zanu-PF Youth League leader‚ who had read a strongly worded response to the army’s initial statement‚ publicly apologised on state television to the military last night.
The military seized all the national key points, including the airport and the national broadcaster, and cordoned off parliament and the Munhumutapa offices, which houses Mugabe’s office.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the African Union and Western countries all called for calm.
“We cannot tell how developments will play out in the days ahead and we do not know whether this marks the downfall of Mugabe or not,” British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson told parliament.
On Harare’s streets, many expressed amazement and delight that Mugabe’s long reign might be ending, but they also admitted the future looked unstable.
“We are happy with what has been done,” housewife Keresenzia Moyo, 65, said after visiting a hospital in the capital.
“We needed change. Our situation has been pathetic. The economy has been in the doldrums for a very long time.
“What is good is that this is not affecting us people on the ground. People could be killing each other.”
Moyo said she was not against Mugabe being allowed safe passage out of the country — despite his tenure being marked by brutal repression of dissent, corruption and election vote-rigging.
“We want our children to be able to get jobs and live a normal happy life.
“We want to have food on the table, not one side having everything and others dying of hunger.
“Mugabe was once a good person but he lost it. Now we need a fresh start.”
Another resident, who did not want to be named, said: “Everything happening in Zimbabwe is very confusing. The most prevailing emotion is anxiety.”
The visible impact of the momentous political upheaval was limited in Harare, with many people shopping at street markets, catching minibuses to work or lining up outside banks as normal.
The country’s economic crisis has caused a severe cash shortage and sharply rising prices, for which many Zimbabweans blame Mugabe.
“He was a liability to the country because he was focusing on his leadership. He was a dictator,” Tafadzwa Masango, a 35-year-old unemployed man, said.
“Our economic situation has deteriorated every day – no employment, no jobs.
“We hope for a better Zimbabwe after the Mugabe era.” Harare Residents Trust action group director Precious Shumba said Zimbabwe was entering a new phase.
“My wish is that they immediately announce a transitional government and state clearly when the country will have the next elections,” she said.
“We need a transitional government to rid the country of the toxic politics of patronage, corruption and nepotism.”
Derek Matyszak, an analyst at the Pretoria-based Institute for Security Studies, said he believed negotiations were already under way in Zimbabwe.
“The easiest way to present a veneer of legality is that Mugabe reappoints Mnangagwa as vice-president, briefly, and then retires,” he said.
Under Zimbabwe’s constitution, the first vice-president would automatically become acting president for 90 days.
Matyszak suggested that in that time, Zanu-PF would agree on a new party leader who would also become president, which would undoubtedly be Mnangagwa.
Zuma has reiterated his call for calm and restraint and for the Zimbabwe Defence Force to ensure that peace and stability are not undermined in Zimbabwe.
His spokesman, Bongani Ngqulunga, said the SADC would monitor the situation closely. – Additional reporting by AFP, Reuters and Business Day