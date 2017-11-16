Zimbabwe on edge

The day started with reports of shots being fired outside Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe’s house, and ended with a Southern African Development Community delegation hastily leaving for Harare in an attempt to stop an audacious and carefully coordinated coup attempt from succeeding.

What transpired from early yesterday had all the features of a coup, yet Zimbabwe’s army boss refused to call it that.

Mugabe was safe, Major-General Sibusiso Moyo said on television (the Zimbabwean State Broadcaster, now controlled by the army), insisting that it was not a military takeover, as armoured vehicles and troops rolled into the capital.

“We are only targeting criminals around him [Mugabe],” he said.

Later reports suggested Mugabe, who has been president of Zimbabwe since 1987 and recently fired his vice-president Emmerson “The Crocodile” Mnangagwa, was under house arrest.

In his first contact with the outside world since the takeover, Mugabe spoke by telephone to President Jacob Zuma, yesterday and told him he was confined to his home but fine, the Presidency said.

Zuma said that he, in his capacity as Southern African Development Community head, had sent Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and State Security Minister Bongani Bongo to meet Mugabe and the members of the Zimbabwean Defence Force.

There was no official word on Mugabe’s wife, Grace, who apparently convinced her husband to get rid of Mnangagwa.

But it was speculated she had fled via Namibia to the Far East – avoiding South Africa because of her legal woes here.

The military is said to have detained Finance Minister Ignatious Chombo, Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere and Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo, key allies of Mugabe.

Kudzai Chipanga‚ the Zanu-PF Youth League leader‚ who had read a strongly worded response to the army’s initial statement‚ publicly apologised on state television to the military last night.

The military seized all the national key points, including the airport and the national broadcaster, and cordoned off parliament and the Munhumutapa offices, which houses Mugabe’s office.