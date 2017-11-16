Win a magical bush adventure

Tis the season for giving and two lucky couples can each win a luxurious weekend getaway sponsored by The Mantis Collection. All you need to do to stand a chance of winning is to fill in the competition form in The Herald print edition and pop it into the competition box at The Herald Christmas on the Farm on Saturday 16 December at Holmeleigh Farm.

First prize is a weekend away for two at Founders Lodge, adjacent to Shamwari Game Reserve. The prize includes a two-night stay for two people sharing, including all meals, beverages and Big Five game drives. This prize is valued at R30 000.

The runner-up prize is a ‘Baycation with Mantis’ package which includes a two-night stay at either Villa Tuscana, The Windermere or 2010 Villa at No.5 by Mantis. This includes breakfast, one dinner and a two-day Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism pass for two people sharing. This prize is valued at R5 500.

A magical bush adventure

There is something magical about Founders Lodge. Maybe it is the knowledge that this is Mantis Collection and Shamwari founder Adrian Gardiner’s former private retreat. The magic starts when you enter the lodge.

The luxurious lodge is situated on its own 400 hectare private reserve which is home to grazing species only. Founders Lodge is adjacent to Shamwari Game Reserve and has direct access to Shamwari where Founders guests can enjoy Big Five game drives.

Upon arrival, the friendly staff greet you with such enthusiasm that you feel like family. After a quick tour of the lodge, we were taken to our room to get ready for the guided bush walk.

This was the highlight of my stay. Along with the other residents, I got to enjoy a scenic 5km walk experiencing nature in all its glory. Our guides were knowledgeable and entertaining as they taught us about the fauna and flora in the game reser ve. By the time we were back at the lodge, we were ready for lunch and what a spread it was! The boboti was spicy and delicious, just right for the cold weather.

There was fresh calamari, salads, cheese and meats… we ate like kings. Luckily, there is a private gym where we could burn off the calories. There is a plunge pool in the courtyard and a swimming pool perfectly situated overlooking the scenic expansive property.

With five-star treatment and all the attention to detail, one cannot help but feel special at Founders Lodge. Guests are treated to an afternoon and early morning game drive where, if you are lucky, you can spot the Big Five.

Thanks to our impressive guides, they knew where we could spot the animals. We were privileged to see giraffe, lion, buck, buffalo, wildebees and amazing birdlife. After a drive on the wild side, we had a candle-lit dinner with the other guests and our guides in the beautiful dining area.

The food was amazing. Karroo lamb, fresh fish, delicious salads and vegetables were on the menu paired with an extensive wine list. The chocolate fondue ended the day on a sweet note. After a glorious early morning game drive and breakfast the next day, it was time to leave. We left with feel-good memories that would last a life-time. This is truly a gem in the Eastern Cape.