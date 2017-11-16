Search for missing woman after boyfriend’s murder

Port Elizabeth police are searching for a 55-year-old woman who disappeared after a murder in Coega.

The body of Zwelinzima Jantjies, 52, was found at Coega Farm opposite the Coega Hotel at about 7am on Wednesday.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said a postmortem indicated he had been killed by blunt force blows to the head.

“His girlfriend, Thobeka Mirriam Gema, 55, who was living with him for the past few years, could not be found since then,” Beetge said.

“It is unclear if she might have been a victim in the murder as well. She was originally a resident of Motherwell before moving in with Mr Jantjies.”

Police asked anyone with information to contact investigating officer, Detective Constable Sikhumbuzo Lawula at 083 875 5088 or the Swartkops police station.