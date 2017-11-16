Relief for dams after good rains

Welcome rains fell across the western region of the Eastern Cape yesterday, with more than 60mm in Port Elizabeth’s western suburbs and a similar figure reported from the Langkloof promising good run-off for the city’s dams.

South African Weather Service spokesman Garth Sampson said rainfall figures in the river catchments in the mountains north and west of Humansdorp indicated dam levels should increase by at least 5%.

However while the rain was welcome, it was not nearly enough to turn the city’s dire water supply challenges around.

“This is by no means enough rain to break the drought. Please continue to use water sparingly,” Sampson said.

The exact increases in the dam levels will be known only later this week.

Safety and security political head John Best said the accurate prediction issued by the weather service of heavy overnight rain had allowed them to warn residents to stay off the roads where possible, and the positive response had been of great assistance in managing the situation.

“A number of relief efforts took place [on Tuesday] night, especially in Riemvasmaak, Qunu, Vastrap and Salt Lake.

“Ward councillors moved in and helped to move households that had been hit by flooding to temporary shelter.

“Disaster management officials were then able to bring assistance in terms of things like blankets and mattresses.”

In Ward 16 in Kwazkhele, however, residents were hit hard.

Rainfall run-off caused sewerage drains in Nconco Street to overflow and the effluent spilt into low-lying homes in Mahambehlala Street.

Residents said while this flooding was a regular occurrence in heavy rains, it had never been so bad.

Nomachule Mkhwelo said water had started coming into her home at 4am.

“At first I thought it was a leak, but then I realised it was damming up.

“There was water everywhere.

Iswitched off the electricity at the main switch and I hope after this I won’t have problems.

“I had to carry the children out of the rooms on my back. When we opened the outside door, we were knee-deep in water.

“I do not know where I am going to sleep tonight because my bed is swimming in water.

“I had to wake my cousin down the street early in the morning to lend me clean clothes because everything in the house is wet.”