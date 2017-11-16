Relief for dams after good rains
Welcome rains fell across the western region of the Eastern Cape yesterday, with more than 60mm in Port Elizabeth’s western suburbs and a similar figure reported from the Langkloof promising good run-off for the city’s dams.
South African Weather Service spokesman Garth Sampson said rainfall figures in the river catchments in the mountains north and west of Humansdorp indicated dam levels should increase by at least 5%.
However while the rain was welcome, it was not nearly enough to turn the city’s dire water supply challenges around.
“This is by no means enough rain to break the drought. Please continue to use water sparingly,” Sampson said.
The exact increases in the dam levels will be known only later this week.
Safety and security political head John Best said the accurate prediction issued by the weather service of heavy overnight rain had allowed them to warn residents to stay off the roads where possible, and the positive response had been of great assistance in managing the situation.
“A number of relief efforts took place [on Tuesday] night, especially in Riemvasmaak, Qunu, Vastrap and Salt Lake.
“Ward councillors moved in and helped to move households that had been hit by flooding to temporary shelter.
“Disaster management officials were then able to bring assistance in terms of things like blankets and mattresses.”
In Ward 16 in Kwazkhele, however, residents were hit hard.
Rainfall run-off caused sewerage drains in Nconco Street to overflow and the effluent spilt into low-lying homes in Mahambehlala Street.
Residents said while this flooding was a regular occurrence in heavy rains, it had never been so bad.
Nomachule Mkhwelo said water had started coming into her home at 4am.
“At first I thought it was a leak, but then I realised it was damming up.
“There was water everywhere.
Iswitched off the electricity at the main switch and I hope after this I won’t have problems.
“I had to carry the children out of the rooms on my back. When we opened the outside door, we were knee-deep in water.
“I do not know where I am going to sleep tonight because my bed is swimming in water.
“I had to wake my cousin down the street early in the morning to lend me clean clothes because everything in the house is wet.”
Nomsa Tshaka said she had realised the crisis when she got up to get the children ready for school.
“I went outside and realised that the whole street was flooded. We called the municipality at 5am. We logged six calls, but they have not responded.”
There had been a patch of open land across the road where stormwater was absorbed, but a drainage problem had resulted after a block of flats was erected on this land, she said.
“Now the water just stands here in the street, making it difficult for any kind of movement.”
Yasin Duale a Somalian shop owner, stood outside his shop, where everything had been flooded.
“It will be difficult for customers to get to the shop. They must wear gumboots.
“There is also the damage to stock that I am stressing about.”
Ward 16 councillor Xola Sabani said he had informed the municipality about the situation and was waiting for a response.
“We have proposed replanning or relocation of these people, but we are told about budget constraints.”
Municipal spokesman Kupido Baron said: “It is the councillor’s responsibility to bring forward any service delivery concerns blocked by budget constraints to the service delivery department for implementation.” He said each ward had a budget that prioritised pressing matters. “We will follow up with disaster management to try to assist the families that are affected as best we can,” he said.
On the other side of town, the weather service measured 64.4mm at its Newton Park 3rd Avenue dip gauge, a perennial hot-spot during storms at the point where the road crosses the Baakens River. The dip was closed on Tuesday night. By lunchtime yesterday rain was still falling in places, but the forecast was it would dry up by today, Sampson said. “We then expect a clear weekend.” The seasonal rain prediction for the rest of the year was not looking good, he said.
The city receives 630mm a year on average and has so far this year received just 460mm – including the latest rains.
And with December traditionally a dry month, prospects were not good for catching up the shortfall, he said.
“The eastern half of the province looks a bit better, but west of Grahamstown it’s looking normal to below normal.
“We may get a few thunderstorms, but what we need is a flood.”
The weather service’s Port Elizabeth office measured 35.5mm in Joubertina and 40mm in Kareedouw, which together feed the Churchill and Mpofu dams on the Kromme River system.
Unofficial reports of 60mm from farmers in the surrounding mountains indicated the inflow into the dams could increase.
The weather office measured 27.5mm in the Kouga River catchment which feeds the Kouga Dam west of Patensie.
In Nelson Mandela Bay, 56.2mm fell at the Port Elizabeth Airport, 44.8mm at Blue Horizon Bay, 40.6mm at Uitenhage and 40.2mm in Coega.
Addo got 37.6mm, Bhisho and King William’s Town 17mm, Cradock 7mm, East London 38.6mm, George 29.5mm, GraaffReinet 10.6mm, Grahamstown 31.4mm, Mossel Bay 40.8mm, Plettenberg Bay 47.8mm and Port Alfred 60.6mm.