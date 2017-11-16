PE mother shot outside her house

A Port Elizabeth mother was shot and killed during a botched robbery outside their Sydenham house on Wednesday night (15/11/17).

Nomzamo Mongo, 51, was shot and killed while her 22-year-old son was unharmed during the attack.

Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said that Mongo was killed in Coventry Road in Sydenham – near the Nelson Mandela Bay stadium – shortly after 7:30pm.

The two were confronted in their yard while Mongo’s son was busy parking their car in the garage.

The three robbers demanded the car keys, which were given to them, while Mongo got into a scuffle with one of the robbers.

Janse van Rensburg said that three shots were fired and Mongo died on the scene.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Constable Robin Meyers on 0603339161