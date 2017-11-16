Murdered girl’s mom ‘knew shooters well’

An emotional Candice Tee told the court during cross-examination by defence advocate Jodine Coertzen that it was difficult to recount the events of that night.

Deon Harmse, 24, and Nealon Redhouse, 18, have been charged with the murder of Aaliyah Tee, 12, at her home in Barberry Street, Bethelsdorp, in June last year.

Coertzen, representing Redhouse, told the court Tee had mistaken him as one of the shooters because of the rumours of threats on their lives.

“I put it to you that you are falsely implicating [Redhouse] because of the rumours that harm will come unto you by the hands of accused No 1 [Redhouse],” Coertzen said. But Tee refuted this. “I am not blind to not see who was pointing a firearm at me and my child,” she said before the court adjourned for her to compose herself.

Tee said she was certain of the identity of the two men. “I am not mistaken, I am sure.” Tee told the court that at least once an unknown person had warned her and her husband not to contact the police regarding the shooting of known gang boss Donovan “Staal” Berry in May last year, which the Tee family had witnessed.

Tee’s husband, Edmund, was wounded and Aaliyah killed when men claiming to be police officers entered their home and opened fire on them.