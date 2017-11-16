Mandrax confiscated in Grahamstown vehicle search operation

Grahamstown Highway Patrol officers confiscated drugs worth more than R400 000 on Wednesday night.

Police spokeswoman Captain Mali Govender said police stopped a long-distance bus during a vehicle check point and conducted a search operation.

“They found a black K-WAY sports bag that smelled like chemicals, opened it and found eight packs of 1 000 boss mandrax tablets,” she said.

“They could not trace it to anyone as this bus company does not give and have luggage stickers. The seized and counted 7 984 tablets with a street value of R439 120.”