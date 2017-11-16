Latest:
Life sentence for PE man who raped mentally disabled woman

Devon Koen 1 Comment
Nathan Fourie has been found guilty of raping a 25-year-old mentally disabled woman
Convicted rapist Nathan Fourie who was found guilty earlier this week of raping a mentally disabled woman received a life sentence in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday (16/11/17).

Presiding judge Jannie Eksteen said Fourie showed no remorse and did not take responsibility for his actions.

Fourie’s details will also be entered into the national sex offenders register.

The rape occurred at a home in Bethelsdorp where the family had gathered to celebrate a relative’s 21st birthday on June 4 last year.

  • Mike
    November 16, 2017 at 11:17 am
    very nice to keep the bad guy behind bars!

