Life sentence for PE man who raped mentally disabled woman

Convicted rapist Nathan Fourie who was found guilty earlier this week of raping a mentally disabled woman received a life sentence in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday (16/11/17).

Presiding judge Jannie Eksteen said Fourie showed no remorse and did not take responsibility for his actions.

Fourie’s details will also be entered into the national sex offenders register.

The rape occurred at a home in Bethelsdorp where the family had gathered to celebrate a relative’s 21st birthday on June 4 last year.