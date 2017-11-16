Glowing tributes pour in for patron of arts, centenarian Levy

Friends, family and art lovers in Port Elizabeth paid tribute yesterday to centenarian Dr Denzil Levy, who died on Tuesday.

Levy, who was laid to rest yesterday afternoon, celebrated his 100th birthday in style earlier this year.

Yesterday, many people described him as a true gentleman, philanthropist and patron of the arts.

Levy founded the Friends of the Art Museum in Port Elizabeth in 1975.

“I think it will take years for people to gauge adequately his impact on the artistic life of Nelson Mandela Bay,” Friends of the Art Museum chairman Cedric Vanderlinden said.

“Denzil was one of the founding members and certainly one of its most dedicated members. Even over 100, he still attended meetings regularly and supported the museum in any way that he could.

“Men and women like him, who selflessly and generously donate their time, efforts, money and passion, are very rare.

“He was a friend in every sense of the word,” he said.

Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum director Emma O’Brien said Levy was one of the city’s most active and dedicated art philanthropists.