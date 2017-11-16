Father of ‘abandoned’ baby arrested for perjury

The father of a six-week-old baby has been arrested for perjury after he claimed he had found her abandoned in the bush.

The arrest comes after police released a statement on Wednesday afternoon saying they were looking for the baby girl’s mother.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the baby’s father was arrested on Thursday (16/11/17) after it emerged he had lied about finding her dumped in bushes – allegedly to avoid paying child maintenance.

The father had originally told police he heard a baby’s cries coming from the bush along Victoria Drive, Walmer.

“When he went to investigate, the baby girl was found wrapped in a blanket and her bag was lying next to her. Inside the bag was the baby’s medication with the mother’s name written on it,” Naidu said.

“The father then came to the police station with this fabricated story.

“After the statement was released on Wednesday night, the mother went to Walmer police station stating that the child was left in the father’s care as he had failed to pay maintenance.

The 28-year-old father is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Friday on a charge of perjury.

The parties are not being named to protect the child’s identity.