Country tops hot-gossip list
Expatriate hairdressers, clients agog over developments
With eyes glued to TV sets for the latest news on the Zimbabwean situation, a group of expat hairdressers working in Port Elizabeth expressed joy mixed with uncertainty yesterday about events unfolding back home.
While cutting, colouring and trimming hair in three Parliament Street salons, the women constantly typed messages into their cellphones, eager to hear if their family and friends were safe.
As usual, clients were walking in for braiding and pleating and being greeted with a broad smile, but the dramatic developments in their homeland soon dominated the conversation between the Zimbabweans and the South Africans having their hair done.
The hairdressers said they had constantly been on WhatsApp family groups, while others had made frantic calls to check on relatives and friends after conflicting reports about the Zimbabwean army’s apparent coup attempt.
During the conversations, one thing was clear, however. Even though they are far removed from events in Harare, President Robert Mugabe’s expat countrymen are still fearful to speak ill of his ailing regime, preferring to speak on condition of anonymity.
A hairdresser, Mercy, said she had been on the phone to her family first thing in the morning when she heard there had been a “coup” back home.
“They are all fine. Things are quiet in Harare.
“Some people have even gone to work, but there are lots of soldiers on the streets,” she said.
Mercy, 31, said it was confusing the way things had unfolded in her home country. “This kind of thing happens all the time in Africa, but after a coup, soldiers tend to refuse to relinquish power and hand power over to a civilian government.
“But I feel Mugabe must go. We are sick and tired of his misdemeanours. We do not like the current government,” she said
Lydia, another hairstylist, said she had seen the events back home playing out on TV.
“I am very happy. Mugabe is going down,” she said.
“Things have gone from bad to worse back home. The cost of living is too high. We hope things will normalise as the army takes over.”
Like many expats, the 25-yearold said she had immediately contacted her family to get a sense of the situation.
“I was told everyone is doing well,” she said.
“They have been instructed by the officials to remain indoors.
“Apparently soldiers are all over the streets of Harare. We hope change will come soon,” Lydia, who last visited home four months ago, said.
A 44-year-old Zimbabwean hairdresser expressed jubilation over the possibility of an end to Mugabe’s control of the country.
“We never imagined a day like this would ever come.
“I watched the news [on Tuesday] night and noticed army tanks rolling into town.
“I did not know at first whether this was the government or mutiny by soldiers. I am excited over the latest development.”
Client Lungiswa Hxamela, 28, said as a South African, news of regime change in neighbouring Zimbabwe was music to the ears.
“It’s about time the dictator [Mugabe] is shown the door.
“My maid told me of the struggles faced by ordinary Zimbabweans. It’s a luxury to have a bag of potatoes in your home.”