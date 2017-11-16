Country tops hot-gossip list

Expatriate hairdressers, clients agog over developments

With eyes glued to TV sets for the latest news on the Zimbabwean situation, a group of expat hairdressers working in Port Elizabeth expressed joy mixed with uncertainty yesterday about events unfolding back home.

While cutting, colouring and trimming hair in three Parliament Street salons, the women constantly typed messages into their cellphones, eager to hear if their family and friends were safe.

As usual, clients were walking in for braiding and pleating and being greeted with a broad smile, but the dramatic developments in their homeland soon dominated the conversation between the Zimbabweans and the South Africans having their hair done.

The hairdressers said they had constantly been on WhatsApp family groups, while others had made frantic calls to check on relatives and friends after conflicting reports about the Zimbabwean army’s apparent coup attempt.

During the conversations, one thing was clear, however. Even though they are far removed from events in Harare, President Robert Mugabe’s expat countrymen are still fearful to speak ill of his ailing regime, preferring to speak on condition of anonymity.

A hairdresser, Mercy, said she had been on the phone to her family first thing in the morning when she heard there had been a “coup” back home.

“They are all fine. Things are quiet in Harare.

“Some people have even gone to work, but there are lots of soldiers on the streets,” she said.

Mercy, 31, said it was confusing the way things had unfolded in her home country. “This kind of thing happens all the time in Africa, but after a coup, soldiers tend to refuse to relinquish power and hand power over to a civilian government.

“But I feel Mugabe must go. We are sick and tired of his misdemeanours. We do not like the current government,” she said

Lydia, another hairstylist, said she had seen the events back home playing out on TV.

“I am very happy. Mugabe is going down,” she said.