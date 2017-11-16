Beachfront stroll takes nasty turn

What would otherwise have been an ordinary Sunday afternoon turned into a nightmare for a Port Elizabeth couple, who have accused the police of intimidation and physical abuse after they intervened in a beachfront search-and-seizure operation.

Humewood residents and former SAPS administrators Sithembele Mpokeli and his wife, Juanne, both 36, said they had lost their respect for and belief in the police who were meant to uphold the law and protect citizens.

Sithembele, who worked for the police for seven years, said he had been taking a walk before lunchtime at the flea market along Beach Road when he noticed about nine police officers rummaging through the vendors’ goods, looking for counterfeit items.

“I asked one vendor, who I had become familiar with since I always jog this way, what was happening,” Sithembele said.

“He said they were removing their goods. I told him it was unusual for the police to conduct this operation without the presence of a customs official from SARS.

“The officer in charge approached me and asked if I wanted to be a hero.

“I told him I was speaking to the vendor and that’s when two police officers started manhandling me and forced me up towards the van which was parked in the road.”

Sithembele said he had been locked into the back of the van and his phone confiscated.

Juanne said she had been preparing lunch for her family when she received a text from a neighbour informing her that her husband had been forced into the back of the police van.

“My mother and I ran downstairs. I asked the police why my husband was in the vehicle, but no one could answer me.

“His phone was taken and when we started taking pictures, we were told we would be arrested too if we did not stop,” she said. The police officers had then left. “We met them at the Humewood police station, where my husband called out at me still inside the police van.

“I demanded to know what was going on and what he was arrested for.

“We continued taking pictures and that’s when one of the police officers attacked me, trying to grab my phone, which I did not let go of,” she alleged.

“He [allegedly] assaulted me and continued to push me against the [face-brick] wall with the side of his body and even tried tripping me.