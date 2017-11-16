Beachfront stroll takes nasty turn
What would otherwise have been an ordinary Sunday afternoon turned into a nightmare for a Port Elizabeth couple, who have accused the police of intimidation and physical abuse after they intervened in a beachfront search-and-seizure operation.
Humewood residents and former SAPS administrators Sithembele Mpokeli and his wife, Juanne, both 36, said they had lost their respect for and belief in the police who were meant to uphold the law and protect citizens.
Sithembele, who worked for the police for seven years, said he had been taking a walk before lunchtime at the flea market along Beach Road when he noticed about nine police officers rummaging through the vendors’ goods, looking for counterfeit items.
“I asked one vendor, who I had become familiar with since I always jog this way, what was happening,” Sithembele said.
“He said they were removing their goods. I told him it was unusual for the police to conduct this operation without the presence of a customs official from SARS.
“The officer in charge approached me and asked if I wanted to be a hero.
“I told him I was speaking to the vendor and that’s when two police officers started manhandling me and forced me up towards the van which was parked in the road.”
Sithembele said he had been locked into the back of the van and his phone confiscated.
Juanne said she had been preparing lunch for her family when she received a text from a neighbour informing her that her husband had been forced into the back of the police van.
“My mother and I ran downstairs. I asked the police why my husband was in the vehicle, but no one could answer me.
“His phone was taken and when we started taking pictures, we were told we would be arrested too if we did not stop,” she said. The police officers had then left. “We met them at the Humewood police station, where my husband called out at me still inside the police van.
“I demanded to know what was going on and what he was arrested for.
“We continued taking pictures and that’s when one of the police officers attacked me, trying to grab my phone, which I did not let go of,” she alleged.
“He [allegedly] assaulted me and continued to push me against the [face-brick] wall with the side of his body and even tried tripping me.
“On the fourth attempt, I got really hurt and he overpowered me in getting hold of the phone.”
Juanne and her mother, Portia Jaftha, 54, then spent about five hours at the police station waiting for her husband, who had been escorted to the holding cells and charged.
After her scuffle, she had lodged an assault complaint at the same police station.
“I tried opening up a case against the police officer who assaulted me, only to find out later that no case had been opened, but instead a case was opened against me,” Juanne said. “This shocked me because the officer who took my statement had assured me that he would take care of it and when we found out that no case was opened they would not allow me to.
“We were told to come back the next morning.
“It was not a nice thing to experience and what was clear to me was the arrogance and confidence they walked around with after everything.”
Sithembele, who was initially arrested for intimidation and signed the charge sheet, was then given a second charge sheet to sign for interference with police duties.
After his release late on Sunday night, they went to hospital to have Juanne’s bruises examined.
“I felt absolutely helpless as a man, watching my wife [allegedly] being assaulted by these policemen and I could do nothing,” Sithembele said.
“As a resident of Humewood, I feel that if they could intimidate street vendors like they did then they can kick our doors in and harass us as well. “They have robbed me of my time and dignity.” The couple said police had returned their phones to them on Monday, but all photographs of the incidents had been deleted.
Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Sithembele had been arrested on charges of hindering a police official in the execution of his duties.
“An assault case was registered the next day against the members who allegedly assaulted his wife.”
Janse van Rensburg was still waiting to hear yesterday from the police’s legal office if the officers were allowed to confiscate the goods or not.
Juanne said her husband had not appeared in court yesterday as not all of the required documentation had been ready. – Additional reporting by Gareth Wilson