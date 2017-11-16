Bad trip as mammoth ‘drug’ haul turns sour

It was a potential mammoth drug bust that wasn’t.

The Port Elizabeth Hawks spent two days testing three metric tons of a substance which they suspected was cocaine, only to discover it was not an illegal drug.

The container, which was packed with 120 packets each weighing 25kg, was discovered at midday on Tuesday at a shipping container depot in Burman Road.

If the white substance had turned out to be cocaine, it would have been one of the largest drug busts in South Africa.

According to depot staff, the container was marked as transporting animal feed destined for Nelson Mandela Bay.