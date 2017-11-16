Anger as SA’s World Cup bid given red card

Furious EP Rugby Union president Andre Rademan slammed World Rugby after its defiant members went against preferred candidates South Africa and voted for France to stage the 2023 World Cup.

“I think it is a disgrace for rugby globally,” Rademan said.

The Olympics and Football World Cup have been marred by accusations of nefarious bidding and now rugby is enduring similar corridor assertions.

In the second round France won 24 votes, while South Africa garnered 15.

Ireland dropped out in the first round after securing only eight votes, with France taking 18 and South Africa 13.

The members, however, ignored this, leaving hopes of South Africa staging a second World Cup shattered after a secret vote in London.

Because of the decision to name South Africa as the preferred candidate, the Rugby World Cup Council had been urged by the World Cup Board to award them the hosting rights.

“There was an 18-month process that this went through with an independent consultant and South Africa came out No 1 as the preferred candidate. “It then goes to a vote and we lose. “That means that the recommendations of the consultant were brushed off the table. We won it.

“That puts Word Rugby’s credibility in jeopardy.

“We are heading the same way as Fifa and the Olympic bid committee and that is why sport is in trouble today. “There is no credibility and integrity. “They can say South Africa has problems and, yes, we do admit that, but France and Ireland also have problems.

“I congratulate the bid committee for the hard work they put in for us all.

“We were the preferred candidate, but there was lobbying behind our backs. But I would also like to congratulate France.”

There had been high hopes that Port Elizabeth would stage several 2023 World Cup games at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Mayoral spokesman Sibongile Dimbaza said: “The metro as a brand has lost out on an opportunity of hosting well over 16 000 visitors, a great opportunity for the hospitality industry because every establishment would have been fully booked.”

He said the World Cup would also have given the city tremendous exposure internationally.

Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber spokeswoman Cindy Preller said: “We are very disappointed.

“The economic impact of hosting just one Springbok game in Nelson Mandela Bay is immense, and an international competition of this nature would have been a huge boost for local businesses.” Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism chief executive officer Mandlakazi Skefile said Grant Thornton had predicted that hosting the World Cup would have seen an economic spend of R27.3-billion in direct and indirect spend sustaining 38 600 jobs, of which some would be temporary. “This economic impact would have been shared across seven host cities from which the [tourism] sector would have benefited.” Mandela Bay Development Agency spokesman Luvuyo Bangazi said losing the World Cup meant the city should work harder to cement its position as a key player in international sports. “World Cups are great – the impact is felt long after and we will miss that,” he said. SA Rugby said it was bitterly disappointed by the decision. “We apologise to the people and government of South Africa for raising their hopes‚” SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said.