13 held, four cars recovered after robberies

Four vehicles stolen in Nelson Mandela Bay in the past week – two taken during robberies – have been recovered and 13 people arrested.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the vehicles had been recovered on Tuesday.

On Tuesday night, three men, one armed with a firearm, broke into a house in Luthuli Street in Ikamvelihle, Motherwell.

“The suspects held the family, including a sevenyear-old child, at gunpoint and demanded the keys to the vehicle, a blue Hyundai Getz, as well as bank cards, money, a laptop and two cellphones,” Beetge said.

By 11.50pm, the car had been found parked inside a building in Central.

“Eleven suspects between the ages of 21 to 34 were arrested and all the property stolen in the house robbery was recovered.”