13 held, four cars recovered after robberies
Four vehicles stolen in Nelson Mandela Bay in the past week – two taken during robberies – have been recovered and 13 people arrested.
Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the vehicles had been recovered on Tuesday.
On Tuesday night, three men, one armed with a firearm, broke into a house in Luthuli Street in Ikamvelihle, Motherwell.
“The suspects held the family, including a sevenyear-old child, at gunpoint and demanded the keys to the vehicle, a blue Hyundai Getz, as well as bank cards, money, a laptop and two cellphones,” Beetge said.
By 11.50pm, the car had been found parked inside a building in Central.
“Eleven suspects between the ages of 21 to 34 were arrested and all the property stolen in the house robbery was recovered.”
Police also recovered a blue Toyota Tazz at 10am on the same day.
The car was stolen last week in the Walmer area and was spotted in Koyana Road, Kwazakhele.
“The vehicle was pulled over and the two occupants, 25 and 27, were arrested,” he said.
A grey Isuzu bakkie, stolen in the Humewood area last weekend, was found abandoned at 1.30pm in Mkhumathela Street, Kwazakhele.
Also on Tuesday, a VW Jetta was stolen during a robbery at Molefe Primary School in New Brighton.
“The Jetta belongs to the principal and was stolen by two suspects who entered the principal’s office at the primary school at 9.30am on Tuesday.
“The suspects held the principal at gunpoint and stole a cellphone, money and his vehicle,” Beetge said. The Jetta was found abandoned an hour later in Mtiya Street, New Brighton.