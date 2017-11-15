World Cup 2023 decision today

South Africans will wait with bated breath today for World Rugby’s final decision as to which country will host the 2023 World Cup.

South Africa is in pole position, having received the thumbs-up from the Rugby World Cup board two weeks ago, with rivals France and Ireland rated second and third respectively.

It will, however, come down to ballots today and South Africa will be hoping the earlier recommendation has found favour with the voters.

The final decision now rests with the 26 World Rugby Council members who will collectively exercise 39 votes. South Africa needs a simple majority to secure the tournament.

The announcement is expected to be made between 3pm and 3.30pm (SA time).

SuperSport 1, SS10 and CSN will have coverage from 2.30pm today.