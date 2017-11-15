Teachers locked out amid call for return of principal

Teachers were locked out of a Port Elizabeth school yesterday as parents, pupils and school governing body (SGB) members demanded the return of its acting principal, who had been relocated to another school.

The group claimed the education department had failed to notify them about the decision to move Ben Sinuka Public School acting principal Sizile Mateta to Alfonso Arries Primary.

Mateta was also the Grade 7 English teacher at the New Brighton school.

The move comes as pupils are preparing for end-of-year exams but the department had made no provision to replace him.

Provincial education spokesman Malibongwe Mtima said Mateta was recently appointed to Alfonso Arries Primary and an announcement on the principal post for Ben Sinuka would be made soon.

“People are fickle. The same group did not want him when we first put him there but now they cry for his leadership,” he said.

“He was only there in a caretaker capacity.

“The new development will not have a negative impact.

“The syllabus was completed in August and they are simply doing revision.”

Asked for comment, Mateta said: “I was just there in an acting capacity.

“The principal is teaching somewhere around Port Elizabeth. Check with the department.”

Teachers arrived as early as 7am, only to be faced with locked gates at the school.

Pupils were inside the grounds together with their parents.

A teacher, who did not want to be named, said: “When we got here we found the gates locked. We cannot get inside.