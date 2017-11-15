Push for massive Summerstrand housing project
Nelson Mandela Bay municipal authorities are pushing ahead with plans to build a massive housing project in Summerstrand.
The project could see the development of social housing, student accommodation and business premises on a piece of land off Strandfontein Road.
The mooted project is bigger than the one initially proposed three years ago.
In 2014, the Nelson Mandela Bay human settlements committee approved plans to build social housing behind the Strandfontein Sasol garage and Forest Hill cemetery.
But at a committee meeting yesterday, human settlements political boss Nqaba Bhanga presented councillors with a new plan which he said could meet the demand for student accommodation.
“There is a major demand in Summerstrand for student accommodation,” he said.
“Therefore, we want to ensure that the development that takes place here includes an element [for] students to be closer to campus. This is part of what we have committed to do.
“We want to create a better learning environment, a conducive environment for our students to produce good results.”
EFF councillor Zilindile Vena said councillors had a responsibility to focus on residents of the city rather than students, who were the responsibility of Nelson Mandela University.
Vena said the municipality’s role was to make the suburb less exclusive and create space for “our people there”.
“Our priority shouldn’t be to ensure students are staying close to where they study,” Vena said.
“Ours is to take care of our people and enable them to live in the suburb too. We should be allocating low-cost housing that side.”
In response, Bhanga said the social housing aspect would open the door for the city’s working class to afford to live in Summerstrand.
“The initial development was agreed upon [by the human settlements committee] but we want to do more than just social housing, but allow a mixed use development,” he said.
Human settlements executive director Nolwandle Gqiba said the 277 223m² project would consist of businesses, a student precinct, social housing and densified development such as townhouses.