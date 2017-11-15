Push for massive Summerstrand housing project

Nelson Mandela Bay municipal authorities are pushing ahead with plans to build a massive housing project in Summerstrand.

The project could see the development of social housing, student accommodation and business premises on a piece of land off Strandfontein Road.

The mooted project is bigger than the one initially proposed three years ago.

In 2014, the Nelson Mandela Bay human settlements committee approved plans to build social housing behind the Strandfontein Sasol garage and Forest Hill cemetery.

But at a committee meeting yesterday, human settlements political boss Nqaba Bhanga presented councillors with a new plan which he said could meet the demand for student accommodation.

“There is a major demand in Summerstrand for student accommodation,” he said.

“Therefore, we want to ensure that the development that takes place here includes an element [for] students to be closer to campus. This is part of what we have committed to do.

“We want to create a better learning environment, a conducive environment for our students to produce good results.”