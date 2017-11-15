Probe into Sherwood hijack, rape

Port Elizabeth police are investigating a case of hijacking and rape after a 24-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped in Sherwood at the weekend.

The incident happened at midday on Sunday when the woman left a friend’s house in Montrose Road and was driving to the nearby Walker Drive Shopping Centre.

The matter is being investigated by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit.

Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the woman was allegedly hijacked at the corner of Montrose Road and Walker Drive.

Police say the woman was going to the shops and then to her Van der Stel Street, Kabega Park, home.