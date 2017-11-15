Probe into Sherwood hijack, rape
Port Elizabeth police are investigating a case of hijacking and rape after a 24-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped in Sherwood at the weekend.
The incident happened at midday on Sunday when the woman left a friend’s house in Montrose Road and was driving to the nearby Walker Drive Shopping Centre.
The matter is being investigated by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit.
Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the woman was allegedly hijacked at the corner of Montrose Road and Walker Drive.
Police say the woman was going to the shops and then to her Van der Stel Street, Kabega Park, home.
“It is alleged by the woman that she had stopped at the intersection when a man walked up to her car.
“As she stopped, the man allegedly pulled out a firearm while approaching the car. He then demanded the woman unlock the passenger door,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“The man then allegedly forced her to drive to nearby bushes in the Ben Kamma area near King Street.”
The woman was forced to undress inside the car where the man allegedly raped her. “He then pushed her out of the car before running away into the nearby bushes.”
A case of hijacking and rape is under investigation.