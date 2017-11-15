Police seek mother of baby found in Walmer

The Port Elizabeth Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual offences Unit (FCS) is looking for the mother of a 6-week-old baby that was found abandoned in Walmer Township.

According to police information, on Sunday, 12/11 at about 17:30, a couple was walking home from church in Walmer Township when they heard the cries of a baby. They went to investigate and found a baby in the bushes.

The baby, a girl was wrapped in a blanket and her bag was lying next to her. Inside the bag was the baby’s medication with the mother’s name written on it. The couple took the child to the Walmer police station and reported the incident.

The child was taken to a place of safety and police are investigating a case of child neglect and child abandonment. Members from the FCS unit followed up on the particulars they received at the clinic.

Police believe the mother is in Addo.

“All children have the right to protection. They have the right to survive, to be safe, to belong, to be heard, to receive adequate care and to grow up in a protective environment,” police said in a statement.