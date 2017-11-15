Piece of Miller’s plane still serving a purpose

It propelled him across the skies and into the history books, but the first man to land a plane in Port Elizabeth could not have imagined that part of the mechanism that got him to the city would end up as a key holder.

The 500mm remnant has passed through the hands of three Lynch family generations – Nicholas, Bernie and now Peter, a retired businessman.

When Major Allister Miller made his somewhat bumpy landing on a golf course in his Royal Aircraft Factory BE-2e 100 years ago, a wooden blade of the single propeller snapped – and part of it was quickly snapped up by an eager souvenir hunter.

It is an additional relic of the plane to one that was on show when the centenary of Miller’s arrival in the city was celebrated last week.

Lynch, 61, of Walmer, recalled the story passed down to him by his father about the events of November 1917 when Miller made his historic flight from Cape Town to Port Elizabeth.

His grandparents, Nicholas and Beatrice Lynch, were among thousands of residents who witnessed the landing at the Port Elizabeth Golf Club – because the city did not have an airfield in those days.

But during the landing, the plane ended up dipping its nose into one of the bunkers, breaking the propeller.

“My grandfather picked up a part of the propeller that broke off,” Lynch said.

“It eventually ended up in my late dad’s garage and thereafter I kept it and proudly display it with a framed picture of the plane.

“I have been using it as a key holder at home for decades,” Lynch said.

“My father was about eight months old [when Miller landed].

“In those days I don’t think they realised how valuable the pieces of an aeroplane would be.

“I am sure other bits and pieces might have been picked up by other people.

“Someone may like to have this blade kept somewhere else but I certainly don’t want to part with it.”

The curator of the South African Air Force Museum in Port Elizabeth, Captain Mark Kelbrick, said he was not surprised some pieces of the aircraft were still around.

“This actually proves history. It makes sense that some pieces are still around and this shows the magnitude of the occasion.

“I am glad someone decided to come forward,” Kelbrick said.

For the next few weeks, another section of the BE-2e prop – the hub of the propeller, which has been kept at the Port Elizabeth Golf Club over the years – will be displayed at the GFI Art Gallery in Park Drive before being returned to the club.