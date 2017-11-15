South Africa’s Minister of Defence and Military Veterans‚ Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula‚ and the Minister of State Security‚ Advocate Bongani Bongo‚ are being dispatched to Zimbabwe to meet with President Robert Mugabe and the Zimbabwean Defence Force.

This was announced by President Jacob Zuma‚ in his capacity as chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

He said this was “in light of the unfolding situation in the Republic of Zimbabwe”.

Zuma said he spoke to President Robert Mugabe earlier today‚ “who indicated that he was confined to his home but said that he was fine”.

“South Africa is also in contact with the Zimbabwean Defence Force (ZDF).”

The presidency statement said the special envoys will also travel to Angola to see President Joao Lourenco‚ chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics‚ Defence and Security‚ to brief him on the situation.

President Zuma has reiterated his call for calm and restraint and for the ZDF to ensure that peace and stability are not undermined in Zimbabwe.

SADC will continue to monitor the situation closely.