Health calls in top legal firm

Provincial department appoints international experts to handle claims of R17bn

The Eastern Cape Department of Health has appointed a top international law firm to manage and investigate R17-billion in medicolegal claims against it over the next two years.

The firm, Norton Rose Fullbright, also represents some of the country’s major private hospital groups and their liability insurers.

Health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said he hoped the firm, which is to work in a consortium with well known Eastern Cape law firm Smith Tabata, would be able to stem the tide of fake claims against the department.

He said the department had had to pay out R600-million in damages after losing in court over the past seven years.

The chief business development and marketing officer for Norton Rose Fulbright in Africa, Nico Olwagen, confirmed the appointment in a consortium with Smith Tabata, but declined to give further details.

Kupelo said apart from filtering out the fake claims against the department, the law firm would be expected to run a skills transfer programme, training State Attorney staff.