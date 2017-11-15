Fears of Zim coup as tanks roll in

Mugabe’s party accuses military chief of treason after show of force

Uncertainty swirled around Harare yesterday as tanks were seen moving near Zimbabwe’s capital, in a suspected deliberate show of force, a day after the armed forces chief said he was prepared to step in to end a purge of supporters of the vice-president sacked last week.

There were few people on Harare’s streets as night fell.

Six armoured personnel carriers were positioned on the outskirts of the capital last night and soldiers were directing traffic.

The sightings, which sparked fears of an imminent coup, came amid rising tensions after President Robert Mugabe abruptly fired Emmerson Mnangagwa, prompting the warning of possible military intervention from army chief General Constantino Chiwenga. In an incendiary statement last night, the Zanu-PF party accused Chiwenga of treason for challenging Mugabe.

Zanu-PF said Chiwenga’s stance was “clearly calculated to disturb national peace … and suggests treasonable conduct on his part as this was meant to incite insurrection”.

The military movements did not appear to represent an immediate offensive action, and the military spokesman was not available for comment. “I saw a long convoy of military vehicles, including tanks, about an hour ago. I don’t know where they were heading,” a woman fruit seller near the Westgate shopping centre, about 10km from central Harare, said.

A second woman also said she had seen the convoy, while other witnesses took to social media to confirm the reports.

Still others said they saw four armoured vehicles turn before reaching Harare and head towards the Presidential Guard compound in a suburb on the outskirts of the city.

Chiwenga had warned Mugabe on Monday to stop the purges of the Zanu-PF party after he fired Mnangagwa.

“We must remind those behind the current treacherous shenanigans that when it comes to matters of protecting our revolution, the military will not hesitate to step in,” he said at a media conference.

Mnangagwa had clashed repeatedly with first lady Grace Mugabe, 52, who is widely seen as vying with Mnangagwa to succeed her husband as president.

Grace caused an outcry in South Africa recently after she was accused of assaulting South African model Gabriela Engels in a hotel in Johannesburg and was granted diplomatic immunity, even though she was not in the country on official business.