Fears of Zim coup as tanks roll in
Mugabe’s party accuses military chief of treason after show of force
Uncertainty swirled around Harare yesterday as tanks were seen moving near Zimbabwe’s capital, in a suspected deliberate show of force, a day after the armed forces chief said he was prepared to step in to end a purge of supporters of the vice-president sacked last week.
There were few people on Harare’s streets as night fell.
Six armoured personnel carriers were positioned on the outskirts of the capital last night and soldiers were directing traffic.
The sightings, which sparked fears of an imminent coup, came amid rising tensions after President Robert Mugabe abruptly fired Emmerson Mnangagwa, prompting the warning of possible military intervention from army chief General Constantino Chiwenga. In an incendiary statement last night, the Zanu-PF party accused Chiwenga of treason for challenging Mugabe.
Zanu-PF said Chiwenga’s stance was “clearly calculated to disturb national peace … and suggests treasonable conduct on his part as this was meant to incite insurrection”.
The military movements did not appear to represent an immediate offensive action, and the military spokesman was not available for comment. “I saw a long convoy of military vehicles, including tanks, about an hour ago. I don’t know where they were heading,” a woman fruit seller near the Westgate shopping centre, about 10km from central Harare, said.
A second woman also said she had seen the convoy, while other witnesses took to social media to confirm the reports.
Still others said they saw four armoured vehicles turn before reaching Harare and head towards the Presidential Guard compound in a suburb on the outskirts of the city.
Chiwenga had warned Mugabe on Monday to stop the purges of the Zanu-PF party after he fired Mnangagwa.
“We must remind those behind the current treacherous shenanigans that when it comes to matters of protecting our revolution, the military will not hesitate to step in,” he said at a media conference.
Mnangagwa had clashed repeatedly with first lady Grace Mugabe, 52, who is widely seen as vying with Mnangagwa to succeed her husband as president.
Grace caused an outcry in South Africa recently after she was accused of assaulting South African model Gabriela Engels in a hotel in Johannesburg and was granted diplomatic immunity, even though she was not in the country on official business.
Mugabe, 93, is the world’s oldest head of state and his frail health has fuelled succession talk as potential replacements jockey for position. “We very rarely see tanks on the roads. They don’t normally move around very much,” Derek Matyszak, an analyst at the Pretoria-based Institute for Security Studies, said.
“Chiwenga threw down the gauntlet to Mugabe. Mugabe hasn’t responded immediately but it would make sense for Chiwenga to organise some military manoeuvres to up the ante.”
The main opposition MDC party called yesterday for civilian rule to be protected.
“No one wants to see a coup. If the army takes over, that will be undesirable,” shadow defence minister Gift Chimanikire said.
“It will bring democracy to a halt.”
Zanu-PF’s influential youth league, which supports Grace as a future president, said Chiwenga must not be allowed to choose Zimbabwe’s leaders. Speculation has been rife in Harare that Mugabe could seek to remove Chiwenga, who is seen as an ally of the ousted Mnangagwa.
The crisis marked an ominous moment in the ongoing race to succeed Mugabe, political analyst Alex Magaisa said in an online article.
“[Mugabe] has previously warned the military to stay away from Zanu-PF’s succession race,” he said.
“His authority over the military has never been tested in this way.
“If he does nothing, it might be regarded as a sign of weakness.
“If he puts his foot down, it could result in open confrontation.”
Martin Rupiya, an expert on Zimbabwe military affairs at the University of South Africa in Pretoria, said the army appeared to be putting the squeeze on Mugabe.
“There’s a rupture between the executive and the armed forces,” Rupiya said. But British-based Zimbabwean academic Alex Magaisa said it was premature to talk about a coup.
Mnangagwa, 75, was widely viewed as Mugabe’s most loyal lieutenant, having worked alongside him for decades.
He fled the country and is thought to be in South Africa, but has yet to make a public appearance after issuing a searing five-page condemnation of Grace’s ambition and Mugabe’s leadership.
Earlier this year, the country was gripped by a bizarre spat between Grace and Mnangagwa that included an alleged ice-cream poisoning incident that laid bare the pair’s rivalry.
Mnangagwa took over as vice-president from Joice Mujuru, who was axed in 2014 after Grace launched a campaign accusing her of plotting to topple the president.
Grace has become increasingly active in public life in what many say is a process to help her eventually take the top job.