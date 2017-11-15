Exhibition commemorates life and times of Steve Biko

In a bid to provide a platform for Port Elizabeth residents to preserve and celebrate the life of Steve Biko, Ezingcanjini African Heritage hosted an exhibition at the ArtEC Gallery in Bird Street last night.

The exhibition, titled Steve Biko’s Last Days in Port Elizabeth, details the life of the struggle icon and yesterday commemorated the date an inquest was opened into the cause of his death.

The inquest into the death of Biko, who endured torture and brutality in police custody before his death on September 12 1977, was opened on November 14 that year.

Ezingcanjini African Heritage’s director and organiser of the exhibition, Simphiwe Msizi, said he wanted to create awareness and educate people on the rich heritage the city had to offer.

“I have learnt from other cities how they have preserved the sites struggle icons either died at or were arrested at as a heritage site and I wanted to do it in this city as well,” he said.

“Hosting the exhibition was just a way of saying we had great leaders whose history could get lost here if we did nothing.