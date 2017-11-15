Exhibition commemorates life and times of Steve Biko
In a bid to provide a platform for Port Elizabeth residents to preserve and celebrate the life of Steve Biko, Ezingcanjini African Heritage hosted an exhibition at the ArtEC Gallery in Bird Street last night.
The exhibition, titled Steve Biko’s Last Days in Port Elizabeth, details the life of the struggle icon and yesterday commemorated the date an inquest was opened into the cause of his death.
The inquest into the death of Biko, who endured torture and brutality in police custody before his death on September 12 1977, was opened on November 14 that year.
Ezingcanjini African Heritage’s director and organiser of the exhibition, Simphiwe Msizi, said he wanted to create awareness and educate people on the rich heritage the city had to offer.
“I have learnt from other cities how they have preserved the sites struggle icons either died at or were arrested at as a heritage site and I wanted to do it in this city as well,” he said.
“Hosting the exhibition was just a way of saying we had great leaders whose history could get lost here if we did nothing.
“PE used to be a hub of activism and it is unfortunate that the municipality has done very little to preserve or build up the heritage of the city and in particular Steve Biko.”
Msizi, who has worked on many projects since 2006 educating people on the role and life of Biko, scooped the prestigious National Heritage Council Liberation Heritage Stewardship Award in September.
National Heritage Council chief executive Advocate Sonwabile Mancotywa hailed Msizi for his role in keeping Biko’s heritage alive.
“There is a lot of heritage in this country still in private hands which can disappear and we actually conducted a study to see how we can reconstruct various societies from colonialism and bring forth education around history or the horrors of our struggle icons.
“We recognised Msizi’s work and honoured him with an award which is very important in not letting our stories be forgotten,” he said.
Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral committee for sport, recreation, arts and culture Siyasanga Sijadu said the municipality should do more to back passionate artists whose aim was to keep heritage and culture alive in the Bay.
The exhibition will be open to the public until December 2.